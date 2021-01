Apple Books-Top-10

Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher

1. Bridgerton Collection Volume 1 by Julia Quinn – 9780063045118 – (Avon)

2. Romancing Mister Bridgerton by Julia Quinn – 9780062424105 – (Avon)

3. Bridgerton by Julia Quinn – 9780062424037 – (Avon)

4. The Scorpion’s Tail by Douglas Preston & Lincoln Child – 9781538747292 – (Grand Central Publishing)

5. The Viscount Who Loved Me by Julia Quinn – 9780062424075 – (Avon)

6. To Sir Phillip, With Love by Julia Quinn – 9780062424112 – (Avon)

7. An Offer From a Gentleman by Julia Quinn – 9780062424082 – (Avon)

8. When He Was Wicked by Julia Quinn – 9780062424136 – (Avon)

9. Daylight by David Baldacci – 9781538761687 – (Grand Central Publishing)

10. The Wrong Family by Tarryn Fisher – 9781488076749 – (Graydon House Books)

By The Associated Press