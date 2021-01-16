Mostly cloudy
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Kate Bedingfield, incoming White House communications director; Reps. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, and Peter Meijer, R-Mich.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — To be announced.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Dr. Rochelle Walensky, President-elect Joe Biden’s pick to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Gov. Jim Justice, R-W.Va.; Mayor Melvin Carter of St. Paul, Minnesota; Scott Gottlieb, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Ron Klain, chief of staff for President-elect Joe Biden; Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.; Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; H.R. McMaster, a former national security adviser to President Donald Trump.

“Fox News Sunday” — To be announced.

