Apple Books-Top-10

Apple Books US Bestseller List – 12/20/20 – Paid Books

Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher

1. NYPD Red 6 by James Patterson & Marshall Karp – 9781538718636 – (Grand Central Publishing)

2. Daylight by David Baldacci – 9781538761687 – (Grand Central Publishing)

3. Dream Chaser by Kristen Ashley – 9781538733905 – (Grand Central Publishing)

4. Deadly Cross by James Patterson – 9780316497992 – (Little, Brown and Company)

5. A Promised Land by Barack Obama – 9781524763183 – (Crown)

6. The Last Flight by Julie Clark – 9781728215730 – (Sourcebooks, Inc)

7. A Time for Mercy by John Grisham – 9780385545976 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

8. The Law of Innocence by Michael Connelly – 9780316498029 – (Little, Brown and Company)

9. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett – 9780525536970 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey – 9780593139141 – (Crown)

By The Associated Press