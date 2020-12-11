Cloudy
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn; Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J.; Walgreens Senior Vice President Rick Gates.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health; Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., and Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar; Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La.; Robert Garrett, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health in New Jersey.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Hahn; voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams; Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates; Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.,; former Vice President Al Gore.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Moncef Slaoui, head of the U.S. vaccine development effort; Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.

