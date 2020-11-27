Disney to lay off 4,000 more employees amid pandemic View Photo

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. is announcing plans to lay off 4,000 more employees largely due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has been limiting attendance at its parks and changing protocols to allow for social distancing. Officials haven’t specified the number of workers that would be affected in the Florida or California theme parks. Disney’s parks closed in March as the pandemic started spreading in the U.S. The Florida parks reopened in the summer, but the California parks have yet to reopen pending state and local government approvals.