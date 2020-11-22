Sunny
Cars line up for miles for Tyler Perry Atlanta food giveaway

By AP News
FILE - Filmmaker/actor Tyler Perry, known for the "Madea" films, appears during a ceremony honoring him with with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Oct. 1, 2019, in Los Angeles. Perry turns 51 on Sept. 14. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Thousands of people jammed roads for miles in Atlanta on Sunday to try to get boxes of food and gift cards donated by entertainer Tyler Perry.

Tyler Perry Studios said they had enough boxes of canned vegetables and $25 gift cards for 5,000 families to drive through and pick up.

The studio said it was out of food by 10 a.m. Sunday.

The line started forming Saturday and at one point stretched for 5 miles (8 kilometers) south of downtown Atlanta, media outlets reported.

Volunteers in protective equipment were handing out the food and gift cards.

