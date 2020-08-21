Cloudy
91.0 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — White House chief of staff Mark Meadows; Kate Bedingfield, Joe Biden’s deputy campaign manager.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Jason Miller, campaign adviser to President Donald Trump; former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation”— Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel; former FBI Director James Comey; Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti; Notre Dame University President John Jenkins; former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf; House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Meadows; Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Fire Alert