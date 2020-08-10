Sunny
98.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Will Forte to bring parody ‘MacGruber’ to Peacock service

By AP News
FILE - Will Forte arrives at the premiere of "Good Boys" in Los Angeles on Aug. 14, 2019. “MacGruber,” a parody skit on “Saturday Night Live” that became a movie, is coming back to the small screen. The NBCUniversal streaming platform Peacock said Monday that Forte will once again play the mullet-haired hero for a new half-hour series. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Will Forte to bring parody ‘MacGruber’ to Peacock service

Photo Icon View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — “MacGruber,” a parody skit on “Saturday Night Live” that became a movie, is coming back to the small screen.

The NBCUniversal streaming platform Peacock said Monday that Will Forte will once again play the mullet-haired hero for a new half-hour series.

Peacock said the series will follow MacGruber after rotting in prison for a decade as he hunts down a mysterious villain from his past.

The “MacGyver” parody series will use the 2010 film adaptation as a jumping off point. That portrayed MacGruber as a soldier of fortune who is supposedly a whiz at defusing bombs. The film also starred Kristen Wiig, Ryan Phillippe and Val Kilmer.

The film “MacGruber” helped Forte transition from “Saturday Night Live.” While a box-office disappointment, earning just $8.5 million, the absurdist comedy has its cult adherents.

By MARK KENNEDY
AP Entertainment Writer

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 