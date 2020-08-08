Sunny
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York; White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; White House adviser Peter Navarro.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — National security adviser Robert O’Brien; Mayor Quinton Lucas of Kansas City, Missouri; Charles Evans, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago; Gov. Ned Lamont, D-Conn.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Gov. Mike DeWine, R-Ohio; Kudlow.

“Fox News Sunday” — Pelosi; Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

