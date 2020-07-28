US-Apple-Books-Top-10

1. Near Dark by Brad Thor – 9781982104085 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

2. Too Much and Never Enough by Mary L. Trump – 9781982141486 – (Simon & Schuster)

3. The Order by Daniel Silva – 9780062834904 – (Harper)

4. The Guest List by Lucy Foley – 9780062868954 – (William Morrow)

5. 28 Summers by Elin Hilderbrand – 9780316420051 – (Little, Brown and Company)

6. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett – 9780525536970 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. How to Date a Younger Man by Kendall Ryan – No ISBN Available – (Kendall Ryan, LLC)

8. Half Moon Bay by Jesse Kellerman & Jonathan Kellerman – 9780525620099 – (Random House Publishing Group)

9. How to Destroy America in Three Easy Steps by Ben Shapiro – 9780063001893 – (Broadside e-books)

10. The Book of Lost Names by Kristin Harmel – 9781982131913 – (Gallery Books)

