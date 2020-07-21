US-Apple-Books-Top-10
Apple Books US Bestseller List – 07/19/20 – Paid Books
Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher
1. Too Much and Never Enough by Mary L. Trump – 9781982141486 – (Simon & Schuster)
2. The Order by Daniel Silva – 9780062834904 – (Harper)
3. Peace Talks by Jim Butcher – 9780399587078 – (Penguin Publishing Group)
4. The Rivals by Vi Keeland – 9781951045289 – (C. Scott Publishing Corp.)
5. The Guest List by Lucy Foley – 9780062868954 – (William Morrow)
6. 28 Summers by Elin Hilderbrand – 9780316420051 – (Little, Brown and Company)
7. Cajun Justice by James Patterson & Tucker Axum III – 9781538752388 – (Grand Central Publishing)
8. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett – 9780525536970 – (Penguin Publishing Group)
9. SuperLife by Darin Olien – 9780062297204 – (Harper Wave)
10. A Walk Along the Beach by Debbie Macomber – 9780399181375 – (Random House Publishing Group)
By The Associated Press