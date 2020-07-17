Sunny
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Govs. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark., and Jared Polis, D-Colo.; Rep. Donna Shalala, D-Fla.; Grenita Lathan, interim superintendent of the Houston Independent School District.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Polis; Gov. Mike DeWine, R-Ohio; Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.; Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms of Atlanta; Dr. Michael Drake, incoming president of the University of California.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Mayor Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles; Gov. Tate Reeves, R-Miss.; Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — President Donald Trump.

