Audible best-sellers for week ending June 19th

Fiction:

1. Once More upon a Time: A Novella by Roshani Chokshi, narrated by Rebecca Gibel, Shiromi Arserio, Vikas Adam (Audible Original)

2. Henrietta & Eleanor: A Retelling of Jekyll and Hyde: An Audible Original Drama by Robert Louis Stevenson, Libby Spurrier – dramatist, narrated by Holliday Grainger, Clive Mantle, Carla Mendonça, Miranda Raison (Audible Original)

3. Forget Nothing by Jason Anspach, Michelle C. Meyers, narrated by Khristine Hvam (Audible Original)

4. Beyond Strange Lands: An Audible Original by David Peterson, Simon Taylor, narrated by Amy Ingram, Michael Fryer, Lisa Hickey, Kevin Spink, Liam James, Sacha Horler, Peter Phelps, Anna McGahan, Richard Davies (Audible Original)

5. Ghostsitter – A Crazy Inheritance by Tommy Krappweis, narrated by Michael Braun, Marc Vietor, Jay Snyder, Dina Pearlman, Cynthia Darlow, Stephen Bel Davies, James Fouhey, Jeena Yi, Jessie Cannizzaro, Kevin T. Collins, Mateo D’Amato (Audible Original)

6. Thaumaturge: Spellmonger, Book 11 by Terry Mancour, narrated by John Lee (Podium Audio)

7. 28 Summers by Elin Hilderbrand, narrated by Erin Bennett (Hachette Audio)

8. The Flight Girls: A Novel by Noelle Salazar, narrated by Xe Sands (Harlequin Audio)

9. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes: A Hunger Games Novel by Suzanne Collins, narrated by Santino Fontana (Scholastic Audio)

10. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)

Nonfiction:

1. White Fragility: Why It’s so Hard for White People to Talk About Racism by Robin DiAngelo, Michael Eric Dyson – foreword, narrated by Amy Landon (Beacon Press)

2. The Tea Shoppe by Josie Adams, narrated by Nicola Barber (Audible Original)

3. Nut Jobs: Cracking California’s Strangest $10 Million Dollar Heist: An Audible Original by Marc Fennell, narrated by Marc Fennell (Audible Studios)

4. History of Bourbon by Ken Albala, The Great Courses, narrated by Ken Albala (Audible Original)

5. How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi, narrated by Ibram X. Kendi (Random House Audio)

6. The Atlantic soundscape captured by Gordon Hempton (Audible Original)

7. Sunset by The Big Quiet, narrated by Jesse Israel, Jackie Cantwell (Audible Original)

8. Herbie by Rich Cohen, narrated by Rich Cohen (Audible Original)

9. Ground Yourself by Sara Auster, narrated by the author (Audible Original)

10. Equanimity by Bram Barouh, narrated by the author (Audible Original)

