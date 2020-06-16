Sunny
The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

By AP News

Apple TV app – Movies US charts:

1. The King of Staten Island

2. Gemini Man

3. The Hunt (2020)

4. The Invisible Man (2020)

5. Bad Boys for Life

6. Dark Waters

7. Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

8. Judy

9. SCOOB!

10. Gone With the Wind

Apple TV app – Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Becky

2. The High Note

3. Uncut Gems

4. Robert the Bruce

5. Capone

6. I Am Not Your Negro

7. Loving

8. 12 Years a Slave

9. Infamous

10. 40 Years of Rocky: The Birth of a Classic

By The Associated Press

