Celebrity birthdays for the week of May 10-16:

May 10: Singer Henry Fambrough of The Spinners is 82. Actor David Clennon (“thirtysomething”) is 77. Filmmaker Jim Abrahams (“The Naked Gun,” “Airplane!”) is 76. Singer Donovan is 74. Singer Graham Gouldman of 10cc is 74. Singer Dave Mason is 74. Actor Mike Hagerty (“Friends”) is 66. Sports anchor Chris Berman is 65. Actor Bruce Penhall (“CHiPs”) is 63. Actress Victoria Rowell (“The Young and the Restless”) is 61. Singer Bono of U2 is 60. Drummer Danny Carey of Tool is 59. Actor Darryl M. Bell (“A Different World”) is 57. Model Linda Evangelista is 55. Rapper Young MC is 53. Actor Erik Palladino (“ER”) is 52. Singer Richard Patrick of Filter is 52. Actor Lenny Venito (“Kevin Can Wait”) is 51. Actor Dallas Roberts (“Dallas Buyers Club,” ″The Good Wife”) is 50. Actress Leslie Stefanson (“The Hunted,” ″The General’s Daughter”) is 49. Actor Todd Lowe (“True Blood,” ″Gilmore Girls”) is 48. Actress Andrea Anders (“Joey”) is 45. Bassist Jesse Vest of Tantric and of Days of the New is 43. Actor Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live,” ″Kenan and Kel”) is 42. Singer Jason Dalyrimple of Soul For Real is 40. Drummer Joey Zehr of The Click Five is 37. Actress Lindsey Shaw (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 31. Actress Lauren Potter (“Glee”) is 30.

May 11: Comedian Mort Sahl is 93. Jazz musician Carla Bley is 84. Singer Eric Burdon (The Animals, War) is 79. Actress Pam Ferris (“Call the Midwife”) is 72. Actress Shohreh Aghdashloo (“24″) is 68. Actress Frances Fisher (“Resurrection,” ″Titanic”) is 68. Actor Boyd Gaines is 67. Drummer Mark Herndon (Alabama) is 65. Former MTV VJ Martha Quinn is 61. Country singer Tim Raybon of The Raybon Brothers is 57. Actor Tim Blake Nelson (“Lincoln,” ″O Brother, Where Art Thou?”) is 56. Actor Jeffrey Donovan (TV’s “Fargo”) is 52. Bassist Keith West of Heartland is 52. Actor Nicky Katt (“Boston Public”) is 50. Actor Coby Bell (“Third Watch”) is 45. Cellist Perttu Kivilaakso of Apocalyptica is 42. Actor Austin O’Brien (“Last Action Hero”) is 39. Actor Jonathan Jackson (“Nashville,” ″Tuck Everlasting”) is 38. Rapper Ace Hood is 32. Singer Prince Royce is 31. Actress Annabelle Attanasio (“Bull”) is 27. Musician Howard Lawrence of Disclosure is 26.

May 12: Composer Burt Bacharach is 92. Actress Millie Perkins (“Knots Landing”) is 84. Country singer Billy Swan is 78. Actress Linda Dano (“Another World”) is 77. Singer Steve Winwood is 72. Actress Lindsay Crouse is 72. Actor Bruce Boxleitner is 70. Singer Billy Squier is 70. Actor Gabriel Byrne is 70. Blues musician Guy Davis is 68. Country singer Kix Brooks of Brooks and Dunn is 65. Drummer Eric Singer of Kiss is 62. Actor Ving Rhames is 61. Guitarist Billy Duffy of The Cult is 59. Actor Emilio Estevez is 58. Actress April Grace (“Lost,” ″Joan of Arcadia”) is 58. Actress Vanessa Williams (“Soul Food,” ″Melrose Place”) is 57. TV personality Carla Hall (“The Chew”) is 56. Keyboardist Eddie Kilgallon (Ricochet) is 55. Actor Stephen Baldwin is 54. Actor Scott Schwartz (“A Christmas Story”) is 52. Actress Kim Fields (“Living Single,” ″The Facts of Life”) is 51. Actress Samantha Mathis (TV’s “The Strain”) is 50. Actress Jamie Luner (“Melrose Place,” ″Profiler”) is 49. Actress Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”) is 48. Actor Mackenzie Astin (“The Facts of Life”) is 47. Bassist Matt Mangano of Zac Brown Band is 44. Actress Rebecca Herbst (“General Hospital”) is 43. Actress Malin Akerman (“Trophy Wife”) is 42. Actor Jason Biggs (“American Pie”) is 42. Actor Rami Malik (“Bohemian Rhapsody,” ″Mr. Robot”) is 39. Actress Clare Bowen (“Nashville”) is 36. Actress Emily VanCamp (“Revenge”) is 34. Actor Malcolm David Kelley (“Lost”) is 28. Actor Sullivan Sweeten (“Everybody Loves Raymond”) is 25.

May 13: Actor Buck Taylor (“Gunsmoke,” ″Gods and Generals”) is 82. Actor Harvey Keitel is 81. Actress Zoe Wanamaker (“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”) is 72. Actor Franklyn Ajaye (“Car Wash,” TV’s “Deadwood”) is 71. Singer Stevie Wonder is 70. Actress Leslie Winston (TV: “The Waltons”) is 64. Comedian Stephen Colbert (“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”) is 56. Drummer John Richardson of The Gin Blossoms is 56. Actor Tom Verica (“American Dreams”) is 56. Singer Darius Rucker (Hootie and the Blowfish) is 54. Actress Susan Floyd (“All My Children”) is 52. Drummer Andy Williams of Casting Crowns is 48. Actor Brian Geraghty (“The Alienist,” ″Boardwalk Empire”) is 45. Bassist Mickey Madden of Maroon 5 is 41. Actor Iwan Rheon (“Game of Thrones”) is 35. Actress Lena Dunham (“Girls”) is 34. Actor Robert Pattinson is 34. Actress Candice Accola King (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 33. Actor Hunter Parrish (“Weeds”) is 33. Bassist Wylie Gelber of Dawes is 32. Actress Debby Ryan (“Jessie”) is 27.

May 14: Guitarist Gene Cornish of The Rascals is 76. Movie director-producer George Lucas is 76. Actress Meg Foster (“Cagney and Lacey”) is 72. Director Robert Zemeckis (“Forrest Gump,” ″Back to the Future”) is 69. Musician David Byrne (Talking Heads) is 68. Actor Tim Roth is 59. Guitarist C.C. DeVille of Poison is 58. Singer Ian Astbury of The Cult is 58. Actor Danny Huston (“John Adams” miniseries) is 58. Musician Fabrice Morvan of Milli Vanilli is 54. Bassist Mike Inez of Alice In Chains is 54. Singer Raphael Saadiq (Tony! Toni! Tone!) is 54. Actress Cate Blanchett is 51. Singer Danny Wood of New Kids On The Block is 51. Director Sofia Coppola (“Lost In Translation”) is 49. Actor Gabriel Mann (“Revenge”) is 48. Singer Natalie Appleton of All Saints is 47. Singer Shanice is 47. Actress Carla Jimenez (“Growing Up Fisher”) is 46. Guitarist Henry Garza of Los Lonely Boys is 42. Singer Ketch Secor of Old Crow Medicine Show is 42. Singer-guitarist Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys is 41. Bassist Mike Retondo of Plain White T’s is 39. Actress Amber Tamblyn (“Two and a Half Men,” ″Joan of Arcadia”) is 37. Actress Miranda Cosgrove (“iCarly”) is 27.

May 15: Actress-singer Anna Maria Alberghetti is 84. Counterculture icon Wavy Gravy is 84. Singer Trini Lopez is 83. Singer Lenny Welch is 82. Actress-singer Lainie Kazan is 78. Actress Gunilla Hutton (“Petticoat Junction,” ″Hee Haw”) is 78. Country singer K.T. Oslin is 78. Actor Chazz Palminteri (“Analyze This,” ″Mulholland Falls”) is 74. Musician Brian Eno is 72. Actor Nicholas Hammond (“The Sound of Music”) is 70. Musician Mike Oldfield is 67. Actor Lee Horsley (“Matt Houston”) is 65. Rapper Melle Mel of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five is 59. Actor David Charvet (“Melrose Place”) is 48. Actor Russell Hornsby (“Grimm”) is 46. Actor David Krumholtz (“Numb3rs”) is 42. Bassist David Hartley of The War On Drugs is 40. Actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler (“The Sopranos”) is 39. Actress Alexandra Breckenridge (“The Walking Dead,” ″American Horror Story”) is 38. Guitarist Brad Shultz of Cage the Elephant is 38. Guitarist Nick Perri (Shinedown) is 36.

May 16: Jazz drummer Billy Cobham is 76. Actor Danny Trejo is 76. Actor Bill Smitrovich (“Crime Story,” “Life Goes On”) is 73. Actor Pierce Brosnan is 67. Actress Debra Winger is 65. Actress Mare Winningham is 61. Violinist Boyd Tinsley of The Dave Matthews Band is 56. Bassist Krist Novoselic (Nirvana) is 55. Singer Janet Jackson is 54. Actor-singer Scott Reeves (“Nashville,” ″General Hospital”) is 54. Actor Brian F. O’Byrne (“Million Dollar Baby”) is 53. Singer Ralph Tresvant is 52. Actor David Boreanaz (“Bones,” ″Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) is 51. Political commentator Tucker Carlson is 51. Actress Tracey Gold (“Growing Pains”) is 51. TV personality Bill Rancic (“America Now,” ″The Apprentice”) is 49. Country singer Rick Trevino is 49. Actor Khary Payton (“The Walking Dead”) is 48. Rapper Special Ed is 48. Actress Tori Spelling is 47. Actor Sean Carrigan (“The Young and the Restless”) is 46. Rapper B. Slade (A.K.A. Tonex) is 45. Actress Melanie Lynskey (“Two and a Half Men”) is 43. Actor Joseph Morgan (“The Originals,” ″Vampire Diaries”) is 39. DJ Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers is 35. Actress Megan Fox (“Transformers”) is 34. Actor Drew Roy (“Falling Skies,” ″Hannah Montana”) is 34. Actor Jermaine Fowler (“Superior Donuts”) is 32. Actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster (“Game of Thrones”) is 30. Actor Marc John Jefferies (“The Tracy Morgan Show”) is 30. Actor Miles Heizer (“13 Reasons Why,” ″Parenthood”) is 26.