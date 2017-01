William “Bill” Andrew Derichsweiler passed away Wednesday, December 28th at his residence in Redding, CA. Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.

Redding (son of Vicki Arellano) Services: A Memorial Vigil will be held on Saturday, January 14th at 1:30 pm at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 127 W. Jackson St. Sonora, CA. Inurnment will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Sonora, CA.