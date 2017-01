Elijah Ronnie Mainville passed away Sunday, January 8th at his residence in Soulsbyville, CA. Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.

Soulsbyville Services: Private Family Services will be held. Burial will be in Shiloh Cemetery, Mi Wuk Village, CA. A public Memorial will be hld at a later date.