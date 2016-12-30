TOGNOLI, ROSALIE JESSIE

Rosalie Jessie Tognoli passed away Friday, December 30th at her residence in Soulsbyville. Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.

Solulsbyville Services: Visitation will be Wednesday, January 4th from 3-7 with a Vigil Service at 7pm at Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose, Sonora, CA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be hled, Thursday, January 5th at 12 noon at All Saints Catholic Church on Cherokee Drive and Joaquin Gully Road in Twain Harte, Ca. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Sonora, CA.