Dolora “Margo” Margaret McCullough passed away Tuesday, December 27th, in Sonora Regional Medical Center, Sonora, CA. Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.

Date of Death: 12/27/2016

12/27/2016 Age: 89

89 Residence: Soulsbyville

Soulsbyville Services: A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, January 6th, 2pm at Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose, Sonora, CA. Private burial will be held in Dambacher Mountain Memorial, Sonora, CA.