Carmen J. Gold passed away Friday, December 23rd in Doctor’s Medical Center, Modesto, CA. Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.

Date of Death: 12/23/2016

12/23/2016 Age: 80

80 Residence: Tuolumne

Tuolumne Services: Funeral Services will be held Friday, January 6th, 11am at Tuolumne Communiaty Baptist Church, Carter St. Tuolumne, CA. Visitation will be held 9:30 - 11am prior to the services. Burial will follow at Carters Cemetery, Tuolumne, CA.