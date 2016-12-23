ZIMMERMAN, KENNETH JAMES

Kenneth James Zimmerman, long-time resident of Sonora, passed away Friday, December 23rd while rehabilitating fro a recent fall at home. Born in Watertown, Wisconsin he moved to California after receiving an honorable discharge from the Navy where he married Donna in 1948. Their commitment to marriage was something of beauty as witnessed by all they encountered. Faithful, caring and loving until his passing, Ken was always by Donna’s side. Ken worked as a painter for a short time before getting into sales where he worked in retail and commercial sales until his final position with Andy’s Home Center in Sonora. Surviving Ken is his wife Donna, daughter Susan Jones of Fallon, Nevada, and son, Ken Jr. and his wife Lennie of Bellfower, CA., six grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. Heuton Memorial Chapel are handling the arrangements.

Date of Death: 12/23/2016

12/23/2016 Age: 87

87 Residence: Sonora