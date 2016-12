Peter Von Savoye passed away Thursday, December 22nd in Tuscana Palms, Carmichael, CA. Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.

Date of Death: 12/22/2016

12/22/2016 Age: 81

81 Residence: Sonora

Sonora Services: Funeral Services will be held Friday, December 30th, 1pm at Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose, Sonra, CA. Private burial will be in Mt. Shadow Cemetery, Sonora, CA.