Regional Water Board Planning To Fine Tuolumne County $134,464

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County will likely be hit with a $131,464 fine related to storm-water runoff during the construction of an access road at the law and justice center site off Old Wards Ferry Road.

The Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board, which is under the State Water Resources Control Board, inspected the site during a rain event on December 8 and found inadequate erosion and sediment control measures in place. It was in violation of the permit which was issued to the county. A week later, on December 15, an inspector returned and found that very little had been done to fix the matter. There were heavy mud puddles and excessive storm runoff was going into Sullivan Creek. County Administrator Craig Pedro says the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors recently reviewed the matter. He reports, “The board agrees that we are required to have those proper storm water measures in place, so we are not in disagreement with the finding of the regional water quality control board. However, the requirement to make sure that those measures were in place was covered in our contract with the contractor for the job, so we will be pursuing this with them.”

Andrew Altevogt, Assistant Executive Officer for the Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board, says the finalized settlement terms will be made public soon ($131,464) and there will be a comment period before the water quality board takes a final vote. He expects everything to be wrapped up within about two months.

Pedro says the county had requested the fine be reduced, but it appears it will remain just over $131,000.

