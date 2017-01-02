Quantcast
Section Of HWY 26 Damaged In Storms Reopened

HWY26 washout
02/01/2017 1:56 pm PST
Tracey Petersen, MML News Reporter

Mokelumne Hill, CA — Caltrans crews have repaired storm damage on Highway 26 that kept a section of the roadway closed for more than a week.

As reported here last week, big equipment was brought in to dig and haul away dirt after a slab of the roadway was washed out, as can be seen in the pictures in the image box. The highway has been shut down between Paloma Road and Campo Seco Turnpike, west of Mokelumne Hill since Monday, January 23.  Since then crews have been working to rebuild the embankment and crumbling roadway. Last night the highway was officially opened to motorists, according to Caltrans.

Highway 26 near Paloma Road

