Section Of HWY 26 Damaged In Storms Reopened

Mokelumne Hill, CA — Caltrans crews have repaired storm damage on Highway 26 that kept a section of the roadway closed for more than a week.

As reported here last week, big equipment was brought in to dig and haul away dirt after a slab of the roadway was washed out, as can be seen in the pictures in the image box. The highway has been shut down between Paloma Road and Campo Seco Turnpike, west of Mokelumne Hill since Monday, January 23. Since then crews have been working to rebuild the embankment and crumbling roadway. Last night the highway was officially opened to motorists, according to Caltrans.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic