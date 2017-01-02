What Is The Sonora Police Dept’s Explorer Program?

Sonora Police Seal Enlarge

The Sonora Police Department actively supports the Law Enforcement Explorer Program.

Glenn Roberts, Sonora Police Officer, was Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The Law Enforcement Explorer Program is an important asset for today’s youth that allows them to explore the career opportunities offered in the law enforcement profession. In addition, Explorers are exposed to and learn correct information about the criminal justice system, which often is a topic of conversation among their peers.

According to Roberts, the Explorer program is a very important community based program that provides educational and practical information to its participants.

In return, the Explorers provide a valuable asset to the community by working at special events, such as the Mother Lode Round Up, Christmas Parade, Spring Festival, and football games, as well as assisting officers on ride-a-longs. They assist with searches, traffic control, allowing sworn officers to address more critical situations.

The Explorers receive training in a variety of law enforcement related subjects and participate in Explorer challenges and competitions. During the 2009 Redwood Empire Explorer Challenge Post 364 won five trophies, which consisted of one first place, one second place and three third place trophies.

Several members of the Sonora Police Department’s Explorer program have gone on to become full time police officers, deputies and communication officers. If you are between the ages of 14-20, and are interested in joining the Sonora Police Department’s Explore Post 364, please call Post Advisor Sgt. Glenn Roberts at 532-8141 or email him at groberts@sonorapd.com.

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.

Written by Mark Truppner.