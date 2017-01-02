Update: Sierra Winter Storm Warning, Local Wind Advisory

Sierra Nevada Enlarge

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Sierra Nevada above 6,000 feet from 10 PM Wednesday through 4 AM Saturday.

Total snow accumulations will range from three to six inches at the 5,500 foot elevation. One to three feet of snow is expected above 6,000 feet.

Winds of twenty to thirty mph are likely with gusts up to fifty-five mph.

The heavy snow will make many roads impassable and may produce widespread power outages due to the weight of the snow on tree limbs and power lines. Strong winds will lead to blowing snow, reduced visibility and additional power outages.

Additionally, a Wind Advisory has been issued from the Mother Lode and the Northern San Joaquin Valley for Thursday from 4 AM to 10 PM.

Winds of fifteen to twenty-five mph are likely with gusts ranging from thirty to forty mph.

Some of the impacts could include downed trees and power outages.

A Wind Advisory means that winds of 35 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

A Winter Storm Warning for heavy snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or are occurring. Significant amounts of snow are forecast that will make travel dangerous. Strong winds are also possible. Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Written by Mark Truppner.