Update: HWY 49 Completely Reopened After Crash

Update at 2:33 p.m.: The CHP reports tow crews have cleared the wreckage that was blocking the southbound lane of Highway 49 following an accident. Traffic was backed up to just before Parrotts Ferry Road after the a pickup and an SUV collided near Preston Lane by Vic’s Towing. The CHP reports one of the two people injured in the crash and taken to the hospital was a Vic’s employee. There is no word on their injuries.

Original post at 2:11 p.m.: Sonora, CA — The CHP is on the scene of a two-vehicle accident on Highway 49 near Preston Place by Vic’s Towing.

The CHP reports a Ford F-350 pickup and an SUV collided and the southbound lane of the highway is blocked. Traffic is backed up to just south of Parrotts Ferry Road as tow crews are working to remove the wreckage. Two people were taken by ambulance to Sonora Regional Medical Center but there is no word on injuries. We will bring you more details as soon as they come into the news center.

