Jamestown School Was Briefly On Lockdown

Jamestown, CA — Jamestown Elementary School was briefly put on a precautionary lockdown status yesterday afternoon.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports that an “ambiguous threat from a parent upset about pick up arrangements for his children” spurred the decision. Deputies arrived at the school and searched the school grounds, and the surrounding neighborhood, but were unable to locate the individual. The Sheriff’s Office reports that everyone was deemed safe and the lockdown was lifted. No further information about the threat is immediately available.

Written by BJ Hansen.

