February To Start With Sierra Nevada Winter Storm Watch

Snow On Road Enlarge

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Sierra Nevada above 6,000 feet from Wednesday evening through Friday evening.

Snow showers will begin Wednesday evening as a deep upper level disturbance impacts the area. Periods of moderate to heavy snow showers will be possible with snow levels ranging from 5,000 to 6,000 feet.

Total snow accumulations will range from two to six inches down to 5,000 feet. Four to eight inches of snow is expected at the 5,500 foot elevation. One to four feet of snow is likely above 6,000 feet.

The main impacts will include slippery, snow covered roads with limited visibilities due to wind gusts.

Winds of twenty to thirty mph are expected with gusts ranging up to fifty to sixty mph.

Currently there are no restrictions up to the Winter closure gates on Highway 108 (Sonora Pass), Highway 120 (Tioga Pass) and Highway 4 (Ebbetts Pass). There are no restrictions on Highway 88 (Carson Pass)

A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant snow, sleet, or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.

Written by Mark Truppner.