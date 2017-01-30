Traffic Delay On Highway 108/120

Tuolumne County, CA — Caltrans has added some additional work to its weekly schedule and it will impact traffic.

Today through Friday, a crew is working on Highway 108/120 from Tulloch Road to Green Springs Road from 8:30am – 3pm. Traffic is down to one lane as crews work to seal cracks in the highway. 5-10 minute traffic delays can be expected. The work is weather permitting.

It is in addition to earlier announced work taking place this week causing some delays on portions of Highway 4, Highway 26 and Highway 120. Click here to read the earlier story.

