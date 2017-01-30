Quantcast
help information
Clear
61.0 ° F
Full Weather

Butte Fire Hazard Tree Removal Underway

Butte Fire Tree Removal
Butte Fire Tree Removal Photo Icon Enlarge
01/30/2017 11:22 am PST
B.J. Hansen, MML News Director

Mountain Ranch, CA — Calaveras County officials report that day one of tree removal efforts within the Butte Fire burn scar are underway.

You can see in the photo the tree removal crews meeting this morning before heading out to work along Mountain Ranch Road and Railroad Flat Road. The Calaveras County Public Works Department reports that 8,400 trees pose a danger to roadways and other public infrastructure. All of the trees set for removal have been tagged by officials. Be prepared for delays this week on Mountain Ranch Road and Railroad Flat Road because intermittent road closures will be required to remove trees.

The Butte Fire ignited in September of 2015 and burned 70,868 acres.

© Copyright 2000-2017 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.