Butte Fire Hazard Tree Removal Underway

Butte Fire Tree Removal Enlarge

Mountain Ranch, CA — Calaveras County officials report that day one of tree removal efforts within the Butte Fire burn scar are underway.

You can see in the photo the tree removal crews meeting this morning before heading out to work along Mountain Ranch Road and Railroad Flat Road. The Calaveras County Public Works Department reports that 8,400 trees pose a danger to roadways and other public infrastructure. All of the trees set for removal have been tagged by officials. Be prepared for delays this week on Mountain Ranch Road and Railroad Flat Road because intermittent road closures will be required to remove trees.

The Butte Fire ignited in September of 2015 and burned 70,868 acres.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.