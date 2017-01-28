Governor Faces Cancer Treatment, Again

Sacramento, CA — Governor Jerry Brown will undergo further treatment for prostate cancer.
The Governor’s office released this statement from Brown’s Oncologist at the University of California, San Francisco Medical Center, Dr. Eric Small:
“Fortunately this is not extensive disease, can be readily treated with a short course of radiotherapy, and there are not expected to be any significant side effects. The prognosis for Governor Brown is excellent.”
Treatment will begin late February and run into early March. The Governor is expected to continue his full work schedule during that time.