Update: Lights Out For Some In Calaveras County

Update at 8:30 a.m.: The restoration time has been pushed back for 50 PG&E customers in the Dorrington area. That is the same area were last weekend’s stormy weather sparked numerous outages. The company now estimates the repair time to be around 12:30 p.m. The area impacted in off Highway 4 along Mewko Way, Hokan and Pomo circles. The company has not yet reported a cause but crews are on the scene of the outage.

Original post at 5:30 a.m.: Dorrington, CA — After lingering power outages from last weekend’s storm, some residents in the Dorrington area are once again waking up in the dark this morning.

PG&E reports 50 customers’ lights went out just after 3 p.m. yesterday along Mewko Way, Hokan and Pomo circles. The company has not yet established a cause but crews are on the scene assessing the situation. The estimated time of repair is 8 a.m.

Written by Tracey Petersen.