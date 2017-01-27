Curtis Creek Elementary School Closed Next Week

Fire at Curtis Creek Elementary School Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Due to Thursday morning’s fire, Curtis Creek Elementary School will be closed the week of January 30-February 2nd.

Parent/teacher conferences and all previously scheduled meetings on campus have been cancelled. The fire directly caused extensive damage to a pair of classrooms, and water and smoke damage was reported to others, according to CAL Fire.

The Curtis Creek Elementary School district has put out a statement today reading, “We recognize the need to heal after our loss. We want our families to feel safe, and know that our caring environment will be rebuilt as we move forward.”

A supply drive will take place tomorrow (Saturday) morning at Sonora Elementary School to help teachers and students impacted by the fire. Click here to read the earlier story.

