SAF Announces Irving J. Symons Award Winners

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Area Foundation gave out significant grants to a pair of local organizations.

The annual Irving J. Symons Awards went to the Smile Keepers program that provides school based dental education to students, and the Children’s Holiday Party that is an annual event for disadvantaged children in the county.

Sonora Area Foundation Executive Director Darrell Slocum notes, “This year there were many worthy applicants, so the board selected two. Both of them do amazing work in the community. The Smile Keepers program provides basic dental services for our school aged children, and the board was very supportive of that. And the Children’s Holiday Party was particularly close to the heart of Mr. Irving J. Symons who was the founder of the foundation. The board just really wanted to recognize them for the work that they do in the community.”

Smile Keepers received a $25,000 award and the Children’s party a $15,000 award.

