Supply Drive To Benefit Curtis Creek Elementary

Fire at Curtis Creek Elementary School

Sonora, CA — A supply drive is scheduled to help students and teachers impacted by yesterday’s fire at Curtis Creek Elementary School.

It will take place tomorrow, Saturday, from 10am-noon in the Sonora Elementary School parking lot. It is being organized by the group Support Sonora School with help from the Sonora Fire Department.

Sonora Elementary also had a devastating fire in 2013, and parents and volunteers at the school are quickly stepping forward to lend a helping hand to Curtis Creek.

Supplies requested include blunt scissors, glue sticks, Elmer’s glue, markers, water color paint, #2 pencils, glitter, Lysol wipes, napkins, tissues, baby wipes, hand sanitizer, washable tempera paint, adult size scissors, electric pencil sharpeners, staplers, staples, paper clips, children’s books and gift cards.

