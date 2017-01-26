Big Equipment At Work Fixing HWY 26 Storm Damage

Mokelumne Hill, CA – Caltrans crews are hauling away truckloads of dirt from the washed out section of Highway 26 to help shore up the roadway.

As reported here, crews began doing the work on Tuesday after the weekend storms closed a span of the highway between Paloma Rd and Campo Seco Turnpike, west of Mokelumne Hill. A section of the asphalt actually broke away from the roadway and fell down the embankment. Pictures of Caltrans crews working on the highway can be found in the image box to the left.

A detour has been set up directing motorists to use 49, which could create up to a 20 minute delay. Caltrans hopes to have the highway repairs done by Tuesday morning weather permitting.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic