Narcotics Arrest In Sonora

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department made a drug bust last night in the area of Southgate Drive.

The Police Department reports that a vehicle was parked off of a dirt road, and an officer went over to investigate the situation. Two people were inside, identified as Ncholas Goodwin and Ashley Griffiths. The officer located suspected heroin and several hypodermic needles. Goodwin was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of parole. Griffiths was cited and released for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The incident occurred at around 5pm.

Written by BJ Hansen.

