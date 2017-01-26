Thursday School Delays And Power Outages

Sonora, CA — There are some schools starting late this morning due to icy roads.
You can find the list by clicking here. In addition, Curtis Creek Elementary is closed today and Friday due to an early morning fire in a classroom. Click here to read the earlier story.
PG&E reports that most all of the power outages that have impacted the Mother Lode over recent days have now been restored. Arnold was the hardest hit area with thousands without power for several days. As of this morning, PG&E reports that only 10 customers are still without electricity in and around Arnold. All of the Tuolumne County customers have been restored.