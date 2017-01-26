Update: Fire At Curtis Creek Elementary School

Update at 7:50am: The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports that the fire at Curtis Creek Elementary School directly damaged two classrooms. In addition, smoke and water damage occurred to at least four classrooms.

Original story posted at 5:53am: Sonora, CA — Officials are on the scene of an early morning fire that ignited at Curtis Creek Elementary School on Standard Road.

Firefighters were dispatched just after 4:45am to a fire that was fully engulfed in a classroom. The fire has been knocked down, and there was some minor extension into other classrooms as well, according to CAL Fire. There are resources on scene this morning from Tuolumne County Fire, CAL Fire, Rancheria Fire, Twain Harte Fire and City of Sonora Fire. No injuries were reported and what ignited the fire remains under investigation.

Curtis Creek Elementary officials report that school is canceled for today and tomorrow. We’ll pass along more information when it comes into the news center.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.