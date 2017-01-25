Calaveras Residents To Vote On Marijuana Cultivation Ban

Calaveras County Board of Supervisors Enlarge

San Andreas, CA — The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to call for a special election over whether to ban commercial marijuana cultivation.

It’s been a contentious issue over recent months, and there was a packed house at yesterday’s board meeting. The Supervisors earlier received an initiative signed by an estimated 5,000 residents requesting a cultivation ban. Board member Dennis Mills motioned to ban cultivation immediately, but it failed to receive a second from the other supervisors.

Supervisor Jack Garamendi then made a motion that was approved 5-0. He said “The motion is to send this initiative to the voters for a special election, and in addition, ask the auditor for a report on the fiscal impacts this will have on the county.”

The fiscal report is expected to be completed by mid-February and the vote-by-mail election will be May 2nd.

Written by BJ Hansen.