Calaveras Roads Impacted By Storms, Downed Trees

San Andreas, CA — Reporting more mudslides, culvert failures and over 100 downed trees from the weekend’s storms, Calaveras County officials confirm several road closures while crews work on repairs.

According to county spokesperson Sharon Torrence, in the Mountain Ranch Butte Fire burn areas alone, the crews counted over 50 mudslides. Although almost all the roads are passable, she says extra caution is necessary.

Among the currently closed roads due to storm-related damage: Hawver Road in Mountain Ranch; Murphys Drive in Blue Lake Springs; Snow Shoe Thompson in Snow Shoe Springs; Gwin Mine Road in Paloma; also Highway 26 West of Mokelumne Hill to Paloma Road.

Torrence adds that close to a dozen roadways in the Arnold/Dorrington areas are currently not accessible by crews for plowing and tree removals due to downed power lines, but the county is coordinating closely with PG&E, which is now working to clear those lines.

