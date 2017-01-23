Monday Afternoon Power Outage Update

Sonora, CA — Widespread power outages remain an issue in the Mother Lode this afternoon.

In Twain Harte, PG&E reports there are 14 separate outages impacting 532 customers. In the Cold Springs area there is a single outage impacting 685 customers. In Arnold, PG&E reports there are 43 separate outages impacting a combined 2,533 customers. There are smaller outages in areas like Tuolumne, Jamestown, Sonora, Soulsbyville, Murphys, San Andreas, Valley Springs, West Point, Railroad Flat and Copperopolis. Because the outages are so widespread, PG&E indicates that it is unclear when there will be full restoration. To report an outage, or to request information about a specific neighborhood, you can call 1-800-PGE-5000.

Written by BJ Hansen.

