Sierra Nevada Winter Weather Advisory Through Tuesday

Snow at Dodge Ridge Enlarge

A Winter Storm Warning for the Sierra Nevada remains in effect until 10 AM this morning.

After that, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Nevada above 3,000 feet, through 4 AM Tuesday.

Periods of moderate to heavy snow showers will continue today into early Tuesday as an upper level disturbance continues to impact the area.

Snow levels this morning continue mostly around the 3,000 foot elevation. Additional snow accumulations of four to eight inches are possible above 3,000 feet.

Winds of twenty to thirty mph will continue through 10 AM this morning with gusts up to forty-five mph.

A Winter Storm Warning for heavy snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or are occurring. Significant amounts of snow are forecast that will make travel dangerous. Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibility and use caution while driving.

Written by Mark Truppner.