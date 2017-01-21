Winter Weather Keeping Many In The Dark

PG&E Power Outages Enlarge

The wet weather continues to cause power outages impacting thousands of customers in the Mother Lode.

In Calaveras County, nearly 1800 PG&E customers stretching from Avery to Camp Connell are without electricity since last night. Crews are on four separate outages, two involving trees in contact with electrical equipment. The company has given no estimate time of repair for these outages.

In Tuolumne County, more than 200 PG&E customers in the Groveland and Buck Meadows areas along Highway 120 and Buck Meadow Road and stretching from Incense Cedar Trail to Stout Lane are without lights.

Another 153 customers’ electricity went out in the Pinecrest area of the Stanislaus National Forest near Beardsley Lake along Highway 108.

92 customers are in the dark in the Confidence area spanning from Highway 108 from Davis Flat Road to Sunrise Drive.

All have been without power since around midnight with crews on the scenes investigating a cause.

Written by Tracey Petersen.