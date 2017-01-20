Update: HWY 108 Completely Reopened After Crash

CHP Sonora Enlarge

Update at 4:50 p.m.: The CHP reports that wreckage has been cleared from Highway 108 at the intersection of Rawhide Road after a two-vehicle wreck blocked one lane of traffic. The CHP reports two people were taken to the hospital, one was a child. Tow crews worked for about an hour removing the wreckage as officers directed one-way traffic control. The CHP reports it is investigating whether alcohol played a role in the crash.

Original post at 4:02 p.m.: Jamestown, CA – The CHP is on the scene of a two-vehicle wreck in Jamestown that is blocking one lane of traffic.

The accident happened around 3:45 p.m. on Rawhide Road at the Highway 108 intersection. The CHP reports the left lane of the highway is blocked and officers are directing one-way traffic, which is getting backed up. Two ambulances have left the scene with patients heading to Sonora Regional Medical Center and one is reportedly a child. There is no word on the their conditions. A tow crew has been called to the scene. We will have more updates as soon as they come into the newsroom.

