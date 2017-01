Snow in Yosemite Enlarge

Yosemite, CA — The winter conditions have forced the Highway 120/Big Oak Flat Road entrance to Yosemite National Park to shut down.

The closure is due to active snow and hazardous conditions on the roadway according to Park spokesperson Jamie Richard, who details, “A combination of snow and ice creating really icy conditions. We’ve had a few minor spin-outs.”

Richard reports the roadway is expected to reopen sometime this afternoon as road crews are currently plowing the area.

