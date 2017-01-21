Brennan To Speak About Supervisors 2017 Goals And Priorities

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors recently held its annual retreat to identify the top priorities for 2017.
Newly elected Board Chair Sherri Brennan will give an overview on this weekend’s Mother Lode Views. Some of the topics will include the General Plan update, deteriorating roads, Stanislaus National Forest plan revisions and marijuana rules and regulations. She will also speak about the financial challenges it poses to face three local emergencies simultaneously, drought, tree mortality, and now flooding.
Brennan represents District One. She is in the midst of her second term as a member of the Board of Supervisors.