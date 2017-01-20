HealthLitNow Program Receives State Recognition

Barry H Hillman, HLN President Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County based non-profit HealthLitNow is one of 12 finalists for the State of California’s “Innovation Challenge.”

In 2012 Governor Jerry Brown issued an Executive Order to create the “Let’s Get Healthy California Task Force” with the goal of making the state the healthiest in the nation by 2022. Nearly 100 submissions were received for the Innovation Challenge 2.0 put on by the California Department of Public Health and the 12 finalists will be showcased at a state conference in Sacramento on February 27.

HealthLitNow’s specific program recognized is its “Exploratorium of Healthcare Careers” which helps improve the health literacy of seventh through ninth grade students in the county. The students gain a better understanding of the healthcare industry, as well as potential job opportunities.

California Health and Human Services Secretary Diana Dooley says, “The Innovation Challenge is a great opportunity for us to learn from and connect with our community partners. I hope these unique innovations can be duplicated in other communities and can help make California the healthiest state in the nation.”

HealthLitNow President Barry Hillman says it is an honor to be named as a finalist, especially given that nearly 100 applications were submitted. HealthLitNow is the only finalist in the region, as half are based in Los Angeles County. The others are in Sacramento County, San Diego County, San Bernardino County, Marin County and San Francisco County.

HealthLitNow was launched in 2014 out of the Tuolumne County Innovation Lab.

