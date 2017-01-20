Quantcast
Friday Power Outages Impact Hundreds

01/20/2017 10:08 am PST
B.J. Hansen, MML News Director

Sugar Pine, CA — Hundreds of PG&E customers in the Mother Lode are without electricity this morning.

PG&E reports that 102 customers are without power in the Sugar Pine area. It is specifically impacting Idlewood Lane, Leisure Drive and Greenview Drive. What exactly caused the outage is under investigation. Heavy snow has been falling this morning.

Near Avery and Arnold in Calaveras County there are 282 PG&E customers without electricity. It is impacting areas such as Lakemont Pines, Lakewood Drive, Evergreen Drive, Valley View Drive and Pine Lake Drive. It remains unclear when there will be full restoration.

There are smaller outages in other areas, impacting just a handful of customers, in Mountain Ranch, Groveland and Cold Springs. To report an outage, or to request information on a specific neighborhood, you can call 1-800-PGE-5000.

